Two Greenwood men were arrested after a deputy who watched them make a narcotics transaction pulled them over shortly after, according to a report.
Deputies arrested Ryan David Hawkins, 34, of 1012 Pine Forrest Drive, Greenwood and Joel Garrett Jones, 24, of 210 Laurel Ave. E., Greenwood on Saturday. Hawkins was charged with unlawful carrying of pistol; possession of narcotic in schedule I(b), (c), LSD and schedule II; administer, distribute etc. schedule I(b) o (c) or schedule II drug, LSD; possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base; and distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, second. Jones was charged with transporting alcohol in motor vehicle with broken seal; administer, distribute, etc. schedule I(b) or (c) or schedule II drug, LSD; manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base, first; and driving under the influence, less than .10.
Early Saturday morning, a Greenwood County deputy watched what appeared to be a drug transaction, then followed one of the vehicles involved as it left and drove down Main Street, a report said. When it crossed the centerline, deputies stopped the driver and asked him and a passenger to step out of the SUV.
As the passenger stepped out, officers saw him throw a small plastic bag with a white powder to the ground, the report said. Officers detained both men and searched the SUV, finding six baggies of white powder that tested positive for cocaine, five bags of what appeared to be marijuana, three bags of THC wax, one strip believed to be LSD and a bag of crystals that tested positive for methamphetamine, the report said.