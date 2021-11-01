Two Greenwood men are facing drug charges after Greenwood police reported finding dozens of MDMA pills, methamphetamine and other drugs.
Xavier Earl Sibert, 42, of 106 Redwood Court, Greenwood and Eric Jermaine Williams, 45, of 114 N. Bethune St., Greenwood were arrested Friday. Sibert was charged with possession with intent to distribute MDMA/ecstasy, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Williams was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
At about 11 a.m. Friday, Greenwood Police Department detectives brought a search warrant to a South University Street residence and breached the door when no one answered after several calls to open, a report said. Officers detained two people they found inside, along with two other men they found in a recreational vehicle parked in the backyard.
Officers found a plastic bag with an off-white substance resembling crack cocaine while searching one of the men, and the other man told police everything in the RV belonged to him. Inside the RV, officers found drugs and personal documents belonging to the man.
In the residence and RV, police found multiple grams of marijuana, crack cocaine and methamphetamine, along with dozens of pills identified as ecstasy and multiple pills and powder identified as fentanyl, the report said. Officers also found hypodermic needles, cotton swabs and plastic bags with a blue, powdery residue on them.