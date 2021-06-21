A 23-year-old man is in jail awaiting a bond hearing in connection with a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian severely injured, according to officials.
Andrew Odell was arrested Monday by state Highway Patrol troopers and charged with hit and run with great bodily injury.
The hit-and-run happened at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday, when a Kia Optima headed west along West Main Street Extension in Ware Shoals struck a pedestrian near Jones Court, according to a Highway Patrol news release. The pedestrian had severe injuries, and the driver of the Kia left the scene.
Troopers put out what information they had over the weekend about the wreck and sought public help identifying the driver. On Monday morning, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said Odell had been arrested.