Greenwood County Deputy Cody Cockrell reviews body camera footage presented during trial Wednesday morning. Cockrell was one of the first officers on the scene in the 2020 slaying of Trivoriaye Alston.
Two years after a Greenwood teen was fatally shot, the trial for three men indicted on murder charges began this week.
Trivoriaye Mandell Alston, 19, was shot April 8 at 1522 Parkway Court while apparently exchanging gunfire with others, according to 8th Circuit Assistant Solicitor Elizabeth Taylor. Alston was taken to Self Regional Medical Center, where he died.
Following the shooting, three were arrested and charged with attempted murder, conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime: Xayvion Marquis Hill, 19; Dashawn Chazz Hurley, 24; and Narkevious Manquese Reid, 24.
The three were indicted Sept. 17 on a charge of murder.
Wednesday morning, proceedings continued with many taking the stand to help paint a better picture of what happened that night.
Deputy Cody Cockrell, with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, was one of the first to arrive at the scene and his body camera footage shows him coming in contact with Justin Parks, who appeared to have two gunshot wounds in the right pelvis and buttocks, a shattered femur and injuries to the left thigh and calf. Blood was visible on the floor and bits were smeared on a nearby couch. He told investigators he didn’t know who shot him.
Parks and his cousin, Gabriel Goude, took the stand. Goude said he and Parks were sitting on the porch smoking a blunt when someone came from his left side and started shooting. Goude claimed he saw somebody with a black ski mask and a tan gun. Officers were unable to locate a ski mask, but Sheriff Dennis Kelly was able to locate a tan gun under some bushes. Goude had an injury to his foot. Hill sustained injuries to his left hip and back.
Throughout the day, questions arose about witnesses who might have seen or heard something and whether officers and detectives knocked on doors of neighboring apartments or searched beyond the apartments to gather more information. No witnesses were able to identify anybody as the shooter. The use of gunshot residue kits was also brought up Wednesday. Matt Womack, an investigator with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, performed a residue test on Alston’s hands but did not on the other three men as some of the men were awaiting surgery. It was not disclosed what the residue kit revealed.
Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.