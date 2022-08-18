Trial 1

Greenwood County Deputy Cody Cockrell reviews body camera footage presented during trial Wednesday morning. Cockrell was one of the first officers on the scene in the 2020 slaying of Trivoriaye Alston.

 KELLY DUNCAN | INDEX-JOURNAL

Two years after a Greenwood teen was fatally shot, the trial for three men indicted on murder charges began this week.

Trivoriaye Mandell Alston, 19, was shot April 8 at 1522 Parkway Court while apparently exchanging gunfire with others, according to 8th Circuit Assistant Solicitor Elizabeth Taylor. Alston was taken to Self Regional Medical Center, where he died.

