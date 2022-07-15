Three Greenwood men are facing multiple charges after a traffic stop on 671 Cambridge Ave. E. on Wednesday.
Demetric Desmond Cowan Jr., 18, of 210 A Taggart Ave., was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Dantavious Juan Curry, 18, of 119 Klugh St., was charged with attempted murder and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Curry had active warrants for attempted murder. The warrants stemmed from Nov. 30, 2021, when Greenwood police say Curry was involved in a drive-by shooting between occupants of two cars at the corner of Marshall Road and New Market Road.
Chadwick Devonta Jenkins, 27, of 1002 Brannon St., was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was issued a citation for speeding.
According to the incident report, an officer was conducting stationary radar on New Market Street when a car passed by traveling about 37 mph in a 25 mph zone.
Jenkins was identified as the driver; Curry and Cowan were passengers. The report stated the officer saw an extended Glock magazine between the driver’s seat and center console. Jenkins did get give officers his driver’s license, but did provide a concealed weapons permit. The officer also saw a small handgun under Jenkins’ right leg. Jenkins told the officer there were two other guns in the car. All three guns, which belonged to Jenkins, came back clear as Jenkins is able to legally possess a firearm.
Inside the car, officers found a water bottle with a green substance inside. Jenkins told officers he had more marijuana in his pants. While at the jail, detention center officers found small bags of a green substance on Curry and Cowan.