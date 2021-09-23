More than a year after a Greenwood teen was fatally shot, three men were indicted on charges of murder in connection with his slaying.
Trivoriaye Mandell Alston, 19, was shot on April 8 at 1522 Parkway Court while apparently exchanging gunfire with others, 8th Circuit Assistant Solicitor Elizabeth Taylor said. Alston was shot and taken to Self Regional Medical Center for treatment, where he died.
In the months following the shooting, three men were arrested and charged with attempted murder, conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime: 19-year-old Xayvion Marquis Hill, 24-year-old Dashawn Chazz Hurley and 24-year-old Narkevious Manquese Reid.
On Sept. 17, all three were also indicted on a charge of murder, with the indictments accusing them of killing Alston. All three appeared in court Thursday for arraignment and a bond hearing, but before proceedings began Reid stepped out and was not a part of the hearing.
Hurley had previously been denied bond in April, and Hill in June, but Circuit Court Judge Frank Addy Jr. had said then that they could petition the court for bond at a later date. Addy arraigned the two men on their murder charges Thursday, and both men pleaded not guilty.
Taylor said forensic evidence investigators recovered from the guns recovered in the shooting suggest Alston was one of the shooters. She said the state thinks Hurley was the other shooter, and Hill shot himself while putting a gun into his waistband.
She said DNA evidence was recovered from both guns, which tied Alston to one gun. The other DNA evidence was insufficient to develop a profile that could identify anyone else.
Alston’s grandmother was in court, and Victim Advocate Sarah Parris spoke on her behalf, asking Addy to deny Hill and Hurley’s bonds.
Attorney Jamison Tinsley Jr., representing Hill, said he disagreed with Taylor that Hill shot himself. He said there’s no evidence tying Hill to either gun used in the shooting. Tinsley said if Addy chose to grant Hill a bond, he would live with his family, who were in court to support him Thursday.
Charles Grose, representing Hurley, said there was also no evidence tying his client to either gun. Although Hurley was indicted last week, Grose said the state had already made an offer to dismiss charges if he pleaded to two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
Hurley’s family was in court to support him, and Grose asked that he be given a bond and released from jail pending the trial so he could get bed rest after an upcoming surgery.
Addy said both men had been in jail for more than a year, and state’s intention was to try all three co-defendants jointly makes scheduling this trial a challenge. He said he’d take all matters into consideration and would provide a response in the coming days.