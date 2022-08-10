Three Greenwood men are facing drug and gun charges after officers executed a search warrant Monday.
Officers watching a Pressley Street residence before serving a search warrant saw a man leave the house and head toward Seaboard Avenue.
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 10:37 pm
They followed the car before stopping it on New Market Street, according to an incident report. Police reported smelling marijuana and searched the vehicle, finding a plastic bag with what was thought to be marijuana and several partially smoked hand-rolled blunts.
No one answered the door at the residence despite officers knocking and announcing their presence several times, a second incident report said, so police broke the door with a sledgehammer. Two men inside the residence denied knowing of any illegal activity at the house, although one acknowledged having marijuana.
Police reported finding a Glock 23 handgun that had been reported stolen to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in North Carolina. Officers seized two other guns, ammunition, a white substance that tested positive for cocaine, six plastic bags thought to contain marijuana, four sets of digital scales, burned remnants of two hand-rolled cigars containing marijuana and cellphones.
Johnathan Maurice Martin, 33, of 132 Pressley St. Apartment B, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana within proximity of park/playground, possession of a stolen pistol and possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics. Jamir Mehki Elmore, 22, of 813 Brewer Ave. was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics, possession of a stolen pistol, possession with intent to distribute within proximity of school, and possession of cocaine. Javier Kevion Williams, 20, of 823 Grendel Ave. W., was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a stolen pistol, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics and possession with intent to distribute within proximity of a school/park.
