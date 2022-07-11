A grand jury has indicted three people, including at least two from Greenwood, on drug, firearm and money laundering charges.
Wenona Korea Wells, Secoria Talkia Jemison and a man who has not yet been named were indicted on six total counts. All three are charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering. Wells and the man are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana. The man faces four other counts: possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The drug conspiracy dates back to October 2015 or so, according to the indictment, while the money laundering conspiracy dates to March 2019.
The charging document said the man exchanged small amounts of money — the proceeds of drug trafficking — for larger amounts and transferred them to a Cash App account linked to accounts at financial institutions. He convinced the others to open and use individual and joint accounts to conduct the money exchange and Cash App transactions on his behalf. At various times, drug proceeds were co-mingled with the account holders’ legitimate funds, the indictment said.
Authorities tallied $378,422 in connected transactions at Greenwood Municipal Federal Credit Union and $75,690 at Wells Fargo Bank, totaling $454,112.
The indictment alleges the man possessed marijuana and a firearm on Jan. 8, 2020 and a firearm 27 days later.
Prosecutors are seeking the firearms, ammunition, drug proceeds of at least $900,000 and funds tied to money laundering through criminal asset forfeiture.
Wells is the North Hodges Head Start coordinator. When the Index-Journal reached out for comment, an employee declined to comment.