Handcuffs

Three Elgin residents are facing multiple charges after authorities were called Feb. 28 to a house on Bryant Drive in reference to a person with a gun.

On Tuesday, law enforcement arrested 43-year-old Jamie Louise Barns, 43-year-old Wesley Aaron Miller and 44-year-old Richard Kendrick Watts. All three were charged with kidnapping. Miller and Watts also face charges of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. Another woman was charged with breach of peace.