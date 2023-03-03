Three Elgin residents are facing multiple charges after authorities were called Feb. 28 to a house on Bryant Drive in reference to a person with a gun.
On Tuesday, law enforcement arrested 43-year-old Jamie Louise Barns, 43-year-old Wesley Aaron Miller and 44-year-old Richard Kendrick Watts. All three were charged with kidnapping. Miller and Watts also face charges of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. Another woman was charged with breach of peace.
An incident report said a homeowner asked two men to come to the residence because she was having trouble getting someone to leave. She said both men had a gun, and they were trying to put another man into a dog crate.
Officers later received another call from the same house asking officers to remove a person from the house because two men threatened to pistol-whip him, put him in a dog cage and kidnap him. The caller told officers she had to go a 7-Eleven, accompanied by another woman, to call 911 and that the men took her phone to prevent her from calling.
A person told officers that prior to the first call, he and another person were inside the home when he heard someone trying to get into the house. Two men, one with a sawed-off shotgun and another with a pistol, pointed their guns at the man and pistol-whipped him. The report stated the man had lacerations to his head from the butt of the gun.
The men then started talking about putting the man in the dog crate in the back of a truck and driving him three hours away. They told the man he needed to cooperate or they were going to kill him. A shotgun was found sticking out of a bag in the truck.
A woman also told officers one of the men pointed a gun at her and said she wouldn’t get hurt as long as she cooperated. She heard the men threatening to pistol whip the other man and she ran to the woods where she called 911.