Third arrest made in December murder From staff reports Jan 13, 2023 53 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 JALEN C. WHITT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greenwood police have made a third arrest in the December shooting that claimed the life of an unborn child and later killed a man who was shot in the leg.Jalen Chandler Whitt, 20, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said police suspect Whitt played a role in arranging the shooting. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Jalen Chandler Whitt Arrest Murder Criminal Law Crime Law December T.j. Chaudoin Possession Most read news Abbeville man dies in crash No fatalities reported in Thursday morning crash Missing man located, reunited with family Greenwood woman out on bond connected to December slaying SCDC: Authorities charge 3 in McCormick contraband plot Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Greenwood Corvette Club donates to PTC Foundation Cobb turns 100 GCCF awards Open Granting funding to GGUM