Teen wanted in Seaboard Avenue shooting turns himself in From staff reports Mar 14, 2023 8 hrs ago TYNAVI FULLER Tynavi Fuller, the 17-year-old sought in connection to a Feb. 24 shooting on Seaboard Avenue, turned himself in Tuesday morning.Fuller faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Greenwood Police report.Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said two people in an ongoing dispute saw one another while picking up food at Uptown Grill. Rounds were fired, injuring a woman inside a car. He said initially it was believed the woman had a gunshot wound, but the injury was later determined to be from a piece of glass from a car window.