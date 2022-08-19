Blackwell

Detective Matt Blackwell with the Greenwood Police Department explains to the jury how the department was able to determine certain social media pages belonged to Narkevious Manquese Reid and Xayvion Marquis Hill.

As trial continued Thursday for the three men indicted on murder charges in the killing of 19-year-old Trivoriaye Mandell Alston on April 8, 2020, witnesses took to the stand to talk social media, DNA testing, and how the presence of gunshot residue affects the case.

Following the shooting, then 19-year-old Xayvion Marquis Hill, 24-year-old Dashawn Chazz Hurley and 24-year-old Narkevious Manquese Reid were arrested and charged with attempted murder, which was later upgraded to murder, as well as conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

