Detective Matt Blackwell with the Greenwood Police Department explains to the jury how the department was able to determine certain social media pages belonged to Narkevious Manquese Reid and Xayvion Marquis Hill.
As trial continued Thursday for the three men indicted on murder charges in the killing of 19-year-old Trivoriaye Mandell Alston on April 8, 2020, witnesses took to the stand to talk social media, DNA testing, and how the presence of gunshot residue affects the case.
Following the shooting, then 19-year-old Xayvion Marquis Hill, 24-year-old Dashawn Chazz Hurley and 24-year-old Narkevious Manquese Reid were arrested and charged with attempted murder, which was later upgraded to murder, as well as conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
Detective Matt Blackwell with the Greenwood Police Department testified before the court and compiled photos and screenshots that connect the three men to each other in some way. In one photo, all three of the defendants could be seen with then 22-year-old Jakevius Lamont Parker who was killed in March of 2020 on Pearl Street. It was also determined that Alston also associated with Parker and that Gabriel Goude and Justin Parks — who testified Wednesday were also acquainted with Jitavius Daquan Adams, who is currently in prison on a murder charge.
The defense argued some of the photos prosecutors ultimately entered into evidence were prejudicial with some depicting possible gang signs being shown. The authenticity of screenshots taken from social media by Blackwell were also questioned. With social media being easily accessible by anyone, the defense questioned the prosecution on how they knew who was behind certain social media pages screenshots were taken from. Blackwell said they were able to determine whether certain social media pages belonged to Reid and Hill because of interaction with the pages from friends and family members and photos and videos uploaded with them in the media.
Michelle Eichenmiller, one of two State Law Enforcement Division employees who took the stand on Thursday and a forensic firearms examiner, discussed the evidence she received from the shooting and the science behind firearms.
Among the items she received were three fired projectiles. One of the bullets was found upstairs, another downstairs and the third was recovered from Alston’s body. She said it is hard to tell whether three or two of the bullets came from the same firearm — or fired from a different firearm altogether and possibly could have been from a gun that wasn’t recovered. However, she did say that the bullets were not fired from a .40-caliber gun, but from a Luger cartridge.
The same can also be said in regards to gunshot residue as Jennifer Bates, who works in the trace evidence portion of SLED said they are unable to determine where the gunshot residue came from – being shot or being the person firing the gun. Bates said during her Thursday testimony that Parks and Goude did not show signs of gunshot residue. Goude, Parks, and Hill also had no particles of residue but did find particles on Alston after performing a GSR on him.
