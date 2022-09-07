Suspect in July 5 killing captured in Las Vegas From staff reports Sep 7, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man wanted in connection to the July 5 slaying of a Laurens County man has been captured in Las Vegas, according to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office. Justin Jamil Mathis, 42, was taken into custody on Tuesday.Mathis was wanted on a murder count in the shooting death of 37-year-old Tyrin Pulley. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Slaying Justin Jamil Mathis Laurens County Crime Criminal Law Las Vegas Death Custody Shooting Lakelands Connector Lander University Invites Public to Annual Constitution Day Program Aug 31, 2022 Three generations serve the criminal justice system Aug 31, 2022 Countybank Foundation supports Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lakelands Aug 31, 2022 Lander Offers On-Campus Job Fair Aug 31, 2022 Latest News +12 Sporting Lisbon spoils Frankfurt's Champions League debut +9 US stocks push higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Premier League postpones game because of planned rail strike +12 Why was suspect in Canadian stabbing rampage on the streets? +6 Luka goes wild, scores 47 to lead Slovenia past France Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood woman charged with vandalizing prominent fountainCourt reprimands Greenwood County magistrate for outburstsGreenwood woman charged with sharing harmful material on social mediaLitter of puppies named after local businessesGreenwood man facing sexual conduct chargeCoroner IDs victim of slaying in AbbevilleDistrict 50 clarifies details of monkeypox caseCoroner IDs body found in McCormick CountyGreenwood man sought in early morning disturbanceTwo winning lottery tickets sold in Greenwood County