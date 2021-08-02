A Red Roof Inn in Jacksonville, Florida — that's where officers detained the man wanted after a shooting killed three people and injured one child in Greenwood, South Carolina.
Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly said 36-year-old Jeffery David Powell took a commercial flight after Monday's shooting, and U.S. Marshals found him at a Jacksonville hotel. Kelly couldn't share more details on how officers learned the man's whereabouts and said he was working to get officers to Florida to interview the man in custody.
Deputies were called at 3 p.m. Monday about a shooting at 106 Heddy Road, which is just off U.S. Highway 25 about 6 miles south of city limits. Kelly said a child who was injured in the shooting left the house and went to a neighbor to ask for help, and someone there called 911 for him. The child was later taken to a hospital, where Kelly said he was in stable condition as of Monday night and had been talking to officers.
Kelly said a woman, man and a girl were killed inside the residence. Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox said his office was working to notify their relatives, so their names weren’t immediately available. Kelly said there was a relationship between Powell and the victims, but couldn’t release more until the coroner is able to notify next of kin.
Deputies and police dogs searched the area Monday through the day and night with the help of a State Law Enforcement Division helicopter. The sheriff’s office mobile command center stayed on scene until after dark, when Kelly said officers had exhausted every lead they had. He said it’s possible Powell was no longer in the area around Heddy Road by nightfall, but that officers would continue to search the area and follow up on any tips they receive.
Deputies had searched an area on Redbud Lane and another on Highway 178 following tips but found nothing of interest. Maj. Cody Bishop said he had at least seven different search crews looking in different areas after dark.
Kelly said Powell’s driver’s license is suspended and he has no vehicle. His office received no reports of stolen vehicles in the area and did not hear a description of a vehicle he might be in.
The State Law Enforcement Division’s crime scene investigation team helped catalog and document the evidence at the scene. The helicopter landed near the scene late Monday afternoon awaiting cooler temperatures in hopes thermal cameras could spot Powell if he was in the area, Kelly said. Neighbors were notified of the situation through CodeRED, a mass notification system that can use text and phone messages to reach people in a certain geographic area. The sheriff’s office also issued a BOLO for Powell.
“We won’t quit until we find him,” Kelly told media earlier in the evening.
The sheriff's office announced the arrest at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.