A 20-year-old student at Emerald High School was arrested Tuesday for possessing a weapon on school grounds.
Michael Cameron Williams of Bradley was arrested after a knife was found in his belongings at the school on Monday, Feb. 21.
A police report provided by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office states that Williams was caught using a vape in the bathroom with another student.
Both students were searched and a knife was found in Williams’ book bag, the report says.
The pocketknife was just over 3 inches long.
“I asked Michael Williams why he had the knife,” the report reads.
“Williams stated he had forgotten to leave it at home.”
Williams was told to turn himself in on Tuesday and did so.
According to the report, paperwork was signed to withdraw Williams from Emerald High School.
Greenwood County School District 50 provided a statement about the incident.
“On Monday, February 21st, Emerald school administration was alerted to a student vaping in the bathroom,” the statement reads.
“Law enforcement was contacted and the student was questioned regarding the incident. After further investigation, law enforcement found that the student was in possession of a knife on campus. The student was charged by law enforcement and will be disciplined in accordance to the Student Rights & Responsibilities handbook.”
The consequences for possessing a knife with a blade more than 2 inches long for high schoolers is five days of out-of-school suspension or recommendation for expulsion and law enforcement involvement.