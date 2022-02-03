A Johnston police officer's patrol car and firearm were stolen Wednesday night, and Greenwood police found them and a man accused of stealing them at a local apartment.
Greenwood police first heard of a stolen police car out of the town of Johnston in Edgefield County at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Local officers knew the man wanted in connection with the theft had ties to Greenwood, so officers went to Phoenix Place Apartments where they had encountered him before, a report said.
There, police found a white Dodge Charger with police markings from the Town of Johnston. The car was still running and the lights were on, the report said.
A man contacted 911 and said he was inside an apartment there and was going to surrender to police. He stepped out and officers were able to detain him, and he told police he had taken a gun from inside the car and put it in a trash can inside, where officers found a Taurus 9 mm handgun, the report said.
Greenwood police handed the man, car and gun over to Johnston police Wednesday night. Johnston Police Department Assistant Chief Bettis Herlong said the man stole the patrol car while an officer was responding to a domestic violence call. He said the man struck his spouse with a hammer, then while the responding officer was out of her car, the man ran over to the patrol car and started trying to open the door.
Herlong said the patrol car was locked, but had a remote key fob that unlocked the door as the officer approached to stop the man. That's when he was able to open the door and get inside, then drive away. Herlong said the pistol the man took was a backup weapon the officer carried in addition to her service firearm, and a report said it was stored in a jacket on the front passenger seat when the car was taken.
Herlong said Johnston police charged the man, Kenneth Edwards, with high and aggravated domestic violence, high and aggravated assault and battery, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and grand larceny. A booking photo and additional information on Edwards was not immediately available from the Edgefield County jail.