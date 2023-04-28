A claim of self-defense didn’t fly with the state Supreme Court.
The state’s high court on Wednesday addressed the self-defense claim and the legality of a five-year weapon sentence in the case of Ontavious Derent Plumer, an Abbeville man serving a life sentence in connection to an October 2015 shooting during a drug transaction.
Plumer contended the state court of appeals erred in affirming the trial court’s refusal to instruct the jury on self-defense and the state’s contention that even though the five-year weapon sentence is prohibited by statute, that issue was not raised to the trial court and is not preserved for appellate review.
The state conceded that Plumer’s five-year weapon sentence is an illegal sentence, but said the issue is not for appellate review because he failed to raise the illegality of the weapon sentence to the trial court.
Court documents said Oshamar Wells testified in 2017 that he arranged to meet two men and sell them a pound of marijuana. One of those men was Plumer, then 31 years old. Instead of following through with the transaction, Wells told the court Plumer pulled out a gun.
Wells then reached for a gun but said he was shot before he could return fire.
Court documents say Plumer unlawfully possessed the firearm used during the transaction. Plumer had claimed he was not aware the gathering was for a drug deal. The court disagreed, saying Plumer intentionally took a loaded gun to what he knew would be an illegal drug transaction.
Plumer was convicted of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was sentenced to life without parole for attempted murder and to a concurrent five-year term on the weapon charge.
He is awaiting sentence in a federal case after an indictment alleges that, while in state prison, he coordinated the purchase of guns in South Carolina to be taken to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Plea documents in the case are sealed. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.