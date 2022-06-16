Implement more stringent firearm laws, tougher sentencing, mental health checks — there's a glut of proposed solutions in the midst of ongoing gun violence across the U.S.
But what could curb shootings in Greenwood?
“Bringing guns to fist fights is a real problem right now," 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said. "I think it’s a problem across our state and country. The vast majority of gun violence incidents are committed by people who have illegal guns so they have guns that weren’t purchased in a store or gun show. They were purchased on the black market or private transactions.”
On the local level, Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said most gun crimes reported in the city can be traced back to auto break-ins and are typically carried out by people who should have never had a gun. Instead of enforcing stricter laws, he said if we want to address some of these issues, to control the gun laws that are currently on the books.
“For the last year, we’ve taken probably about 170 illegal guns off the street. Three years, you’re probably looking at around 600 guns. These are people who are not supposed to have guns or they have drugs and guns. These people are usually out the next day because unlawful carry is not a serious crime in the state of South Carolina,” he said. “If we really want to stop these young people from carrying guns, then we need to up the punishment. If you get caught with a gun, there needs to be a minimum sentence, and then if you’re out on bond and turn around and get caught with another gun for the second time, you shouldn’t get a bond.”
He added that current laws need more teeth because those who legally own guns are not the ones doing the shooting.
As a prosecutor, Stumbo oftentimes is faced with the question of what government can do or what can leadership do. He said the first suggestion is usually to pass gun control and have more restrictive legislation, a route that he thinks would be ineffective.
“We have pretty good gun laws on the books that allow me as a prosecutor to prosecute gun crimes. We may need to increase the sentencing on some and that can be done on the legislative level," he said. As it is, federal prosecutors have lengthier sentences for gun crimes and Stumbo says he sends some local cases to South Carolina's U.S. Attorney's Office for the harsher penalties.
He worries that adding gun laws will restrict law-abiding gun owners instead of punishing those who would use firearms to harm others. He said he would like to see an increase in the penalty for unlawful carry of a pistol, a misdemeanor that carries a sentence of up to one year.
“My opinion is it’s not the tool itself that is the problem here. You can drive a vehicle into a crowd of people and do just as much damage as you can with an AR-15. It’s not the answer after that to restrict car ownership and ban cars. It’s the person behind the trigger of the gun or behind the wheel of the car that’s the issue,” he said.
Sheriff Dennis Kelly and his officers regularly patrol the high crime areas in Greenwood where guns, drugs and gang members are known to frequent. He said they rely on the judicial system to take the criminals to court, prosecute and sentence them.
“In my opinion, we need to stiffen sentences on people who are violating the law that’s got these guns. Prime example, we have some out there who have been charged with attempted murder and we’ve gotten them since then with a weapon they’re not supposed to have,” he said. “You can pass laws to prohibit people from having guns, but the criminal doesn’t care what the law is. It doesn’t matter what you say the law is because they’re committing crimes – they don’t care.”
A trend that Kelly, Chaudoin and Stumbo have been seeing is that many, although not all, gun crimes by those ages 15-30, typically males.
“At the beginning of the year, we had some juveniles firing at another juvenile and we took them into custody. Sometimes you get older people involved in the criminal activity and they think if they get the younger kids involved nothing will happen to them because they’re such a minor,” Chaudoin said. “They sometimes get these kids that’ll go into gang life and that’s who they’re using because the kids are not adults yet. Most don’t think for themselves so they do what other people tell them.”
So what can be done to crack down on the gun violence in Greenwood? Stumbo said in the last year the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has brought on a special prosecutor, Elizabeth Taylor. Taylor was put on a task force with the city and is now the designated city prosecutor.
“The city partnered with us this year to have a designated prosecutor for City of Greenwood violent cases in our office. They were able to allocate some of the ARPA funding for that position for three years. I met with the Chief, (City Manager) Julie Wilkie and Mayor Brandon Smith and we put that into motion in the fall. We’ve had that position implemented since the end of 2021 so the past five or six months we’ve already seen that pay dividends for us,” he said.
Chaudoin said for their department, one of the first steps — something they do on a daily basis — is to get more involved in the community and continue their working relationship with the Sheriff’s Office.
“That’s why we have our community team, why we’re trying to interact and engage with these neighborhoods and get involved in their lives at a way younger age. We’re hoping we can break that trend. We want to make sure that they (community) knows the police department is here as a resource for the community, but also that we’re there to make the community better in all aspects,” he said.