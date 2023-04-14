SLED investigates fire at Calhoun Falls Library By KELLY DUNCAN kduncan@indexjournal.com Apr 14, 2023 48 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save State authorities are investigating a fire that happened at the Calhoun Falls Library over Easter weekend.The investigation has been turned over to State Law Enforcement Division, but interim Library Director Faith Line said the fire was small and damage was minimal.“We primarily had a little bit of charring and soot in the building. It went to an area where there wasn’t much to burn,” she said.After the fire, the library closed the following day to handle cleanup and for investigators to come in. Line said no one was in the building at the time of the fire.“We would have hated to lose the space and materials. We are here just trying to provide a service to the community,” she said.A SLED spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Government Departments And Ministries Most read news Murdaugh makes possible move to McCormick Report: Man stole more than $100,000 from Greenwood church Vigil honors Greenwood man fatally shot in McCormick Greenwood man dies after shooting in McCormick Greenwood police investigate shooting Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip PTC Foundation 5K participants bring sunshine on a cloudy day PCAG attends spiritual retreat Porter helps create a welcoming environment for prospective students