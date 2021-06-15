Abbeville County deputies shot and killed a man while responding to a report of a domestic dispute Monday night, according to state investigators.
After the Abbeville County Sheriff's Office was called out at about 11 p.m. Monday to a River Oaks Drive residence in Iva to investigate a person at risk of killing themselves along with a domestic dispute, according to a news release from the Abbeville County Sheriff's Office. There, a man pointed a firearm and failed to comply with repeated attempts to get him to comply with officers' commands, when an officer fired on him, killing him.
The release did not specify how many officers fired at the man. No one else was injured. Officers contacted the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate the shooting.
Sheriff Ray Watson said he would not comment further on the situation pending SLED's investigation. Watson said his office would not provide the report detailing the circumstances surrounding the shooting either, as the state investigation is ongoing.
Abbeville County Coroner Mark Dorn said his office is working to contact the shot man's next of kin and is using resources outside of the county to find and inform them. Officials will perform an autopsy on the man tomorrow.
SLED investigates shootings by officers at the request of the agencies involved.
"SLED's goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances," the agency's release said. "SLED investigators will conduct interviews with all potential witnesses in this matter. Further, SLED will collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test such evidence as needed."
This marks the 18th shooting by an officer in South Carolina this year. Last year, there were 49 shootings by officers, with none involving the Abbeville County Sheriff's Office.