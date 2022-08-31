SLED investigates death in McCormick County From staff reports Aug 31, 2022 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating death that happened Wednesday afternoon in McCormick County at the request of the sheriff's office.SLED spokesperson Renee Wunderlich said the agency has no other details to share at the moment. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sled Law Enforcement Law Politics Mccormick County Division Renee Wunderlich Agency Death Lakelands Connector Lander University Invites Public to Annual Constitution Day Program 6 hrs ago Countybank Foundation supports Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lakelands 6 hrs ago Lander Offers On-Campus Job Fair 6 hrs ago Lander University’s campus vibe returns with students 7 hrs ago Latest News +2 Texas man gets 30-sentence after burning slain couple +5 Michigan election board rejects abortion rights initiative +8 Altuve accounts for 4 runs, AL-best Astros beat Rangers 5-3 +5 Carvalho's stoppage-time goal earns Liverpool dramatic win +8 West Ham rallies for 1-1 draw against Tottenham in EPL Most Popular Articles ArticlesTwo winning lottery tickets sold in Greenwood CountyGreenwood to get another StarbucksGreenwood men found not guilty of murder, guilty on other chargesAuthorities investigate death in Abbeville CountyAbbeville County deputies make drug arrestsSLED investigates after inmate dies at Abbeville County jailGreenwood Charter Academy purchases property at Greenwood MallLaurens man faces charges of rape, theftPathway Village could open for residents within 2 monthsLatimer, Sandy Creek rout Greenwood