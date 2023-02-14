SLED investigates death in Clinton From staff reports Feb 14, 2023 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a death in Clinton at the request of local authorities, the Clinton Police Department announced midday Tuesday.At 12:11 a.m. Tuesday, Clinton police responded to the Quality Inn at 105 Trade St. for an unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds.Anyone with information is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 864-833-7512 or Crimestoppers at 864-68-CRIME. Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read news FBI arrest third Greenwood resident in drug, money laundering case Greenwood man faces arson charges Greenwood woman's involuntary manslaughter charge dismissed Former Erskine professor sues school Police: December Parkway shooting was feud that escalated Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip GCCF awards funding to Faith Home Emerald Branch of GMFCU celebrates ribbon cutting Author has two novels on market