Abbeville Mayor Trey Edwards is a focus of a State Law Enforcement Division probe.
SLED officials say they are actively investigating a situation involving Edwards but they did not provide more information. Tommy Crosby, SLED public information officer, said Friday the Abbeville Police Department requested the investigation.
Abbeville Sheriff Ray Watson directed inquiries to SLED. Mike Clary, deputy city administrator, said he was unsure what was going on and directed inquiries to SLED.
Mayor Edwards released a text message to the Index-Journal: "I am aware of the Fox Carolina news article and the Index-Journal article that was released."
"I brought an issue to law enforcement's attention that requires an investigation," he said in the text. "While the investigation is active neither I nor my family can speak to anyone about details. Please be mindful of this and respect the process and our privacy."
Edwards, a site superintendent for Century Contractors, was elected mayor in 2020, succeeding Santana Freeman. Edwards ran for mayor in 2016, and then ran for and won the District 3 Council seat. He had served for 2 1/2 years.
One of his priorities during his campaign was community improvement. Edwards expressed a desire to develop an ordinance to hold building owners and landlords responsible for the condition of their properties.
An unsafe environment is not appealing to outsiders or anyone considering relocation, he said last year. Around 22 buildings around Court Square are vacant, he said, adding that he wants to pursue grants for building improvements, such as building facades. He lauded the work that has been done on properties on the Square.
In an interview with the Index-Journal in 2016, Edwards admitted to several criminal convictions between 1991-2004. They included charges of assault and battery, breach of trust and domestic violence.
Edwards was convicted of assault and battery in 1993 and again in 1996, charges he said resulted from fights related to a rivalry between Abbeville and Calhoun Falls.
In 1993, Edwards was convicted of petit larceny and trespassing, which he said was from a misunderstanding involving a pot used to make hash.
"I'm not a thief and never have been," he said.
David Hobby, the owner of the hash pot, agreed that the situation was a misunderstanding.
In 1995, Edwards was convicted of breach of trust. He was charged because he bought a trailer and was unable to pay for it, but later paid the seller back in full, he said.
In 2000, he was convicted of domestic violence when he smashed the driver's side window of his truck when his then girlfriend was in the front seat, he said.
"She was taking off in my truck and she locked the doors and I busted the window and she called the law and the law stated somebody had to go to jail," he said. "I did have a temper back then. I don't have that issue anymore."
Edwards was convicted of harassment by telephone in 2004. He was charged because he had a telephone argument with a man who was making hostile phone calls to his mother, he said.
"A guy was calling my mother's cellphone continuously and I called and asked him to stop," he said. "When we went into court, Judge Ferguson started reading the laws, and the call was recorded, and they said that I actually intimidated him and that it would be considered phone harassment."
"I'm a businessman. I'm running for mayor to make change. I mean every bit of this is in the past," Edwards said in 2016.