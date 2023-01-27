SLED: Clinton man tries to strangle detention officer From staff reports Jan 27, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division have charged a Laurens County man they say attacked a detention officer, the agency announced Friday.Isaac Isaiah Miller, 22, of Clinton, was charged Jan. 20 with attempted murder and carrying of a weapon by an inmate.Arrest warrants state that the man wrapped a towel around the detention officer’s neck on Jan. 17 and tried to strangle the officer. He also grabbed their pepper spray.Miller was in custody awaiting trial on an armed robbery count. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read news Rock House of ages: Man looks to preserve historic, mysterious Greenwood home Greenwood High School was on hold Thursday morning for medical emergency Greenwood teen faces charges after shooting leaves one injured Cold temps, broken pipes displace tenants from Greenwood Building Fire damages Greenwood home Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Galvan graduates from Marine recruit training Writer, Translator Aruni Kashyap to Visit Lander University Jr. Beta Club wins at SC State Beta Club Convention