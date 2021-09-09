A Laurens man was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to charges he faced after a state investigation found he had more than 53,000 sexually explicit electronic files featuring children, according to a news release from the state Attorney General's office.
Thomas Michael Jones, 45, of 538 Starfrost Road, Laurens pleaded guilty to one count each of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The release said the second-degree charge was for distributing child sexual abuse material, while the third-degree charge was for possessing it.
In July 2016, someone sent files of child sexual abuse material from a file-sharing network to a state Attorney General's Office investigator, the release said. The investigator was able to identify where it was sent from, and officers got a search warrant for the residence, seizing several electronic devices.
Investigators found more than 53,000 sexually explicit files of children on those devices, the release said.
Circuit Court Judge Frank Addy Jr. sentenced Jones on Wednesday to six years in prison and required him to register as a sex offender, and Jones agreed to forfeit his computer equipment.