Troopers are offering a reward for anyone who can help find and arrest the driver who struck a pedestrian Aug. 23 in Laurens County, then fled the scene.
The hit-and-run happened at about 7:45 a.m. Aug. 23 on Georgia Road near Zacks Trail in Laurens County, according to a state Highway Patrol news release. The driver was in an unidentified vehicle when it struck a pedestrian walking in the area, then fled the scene.
The release had no information about the vehicle besides that it might have damage to the left, front hood and fender. Anyone with information on the identity of the driver or vehicle is asked to call the Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501. A tipster who provides information leading to the responsible person's arrest could earn a reward of up to $1,000, the release said.
Tipsters can also contact Laurens Crimestoppers online at p3tips.com, or by calling 864-682-7463.