SCDC: Woman smuggled cellphones into McCormick prison From staff reports Nov 22, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The state Department of Corrections released this photo of two cellphones it says a woman smuggled into McCormick Correctional. SUBMITTED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An Aiken woman is facing charges she smuggled cellphones into McCormick Correctional Institution, the state Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.Marion N. Sackel, 54, was arrested Monday and charged with providing contraband to a prisoner and criminal conspiracy. She was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.Surveillance footage showed the woman give a white package to an inmate and a subsequent search of the inmate uncovered a white package that contained two cellphones, according to arrest warrants.McCormick Correctional is a maximum-security prison for men that housed 705 inmates as of Tuesday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read news Greenwood County chase ends in two arrests Police: Suspected drug trafficker nabbed after vehicle chase Anderson man faces charges after traffic stop Greenwood man sentenced to 35 years in murder of Aiken man Law enforcement seeks help in finding missing man Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Festival of Trees is Dec. 3 and 4 at First Baptist Church Bracknell named premier manager at Wells Fargo Advisors SC Festival of Flowers receives top honors at international competition