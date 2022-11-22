Contraband cellphones

The state Department of Corrections released this photo of two cellphones it says a woman smuggled into McCormick Correctional.

 SUBMITTED

An Aiken woman is facing charges she smuggled cellphones into McCormick Correctional Institution, the state Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.

Marion N. Sackel, 54, was arrested Monday and charged with providing contraband to a prisoner and criminal conspiracy. She was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.