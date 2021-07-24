State agents are investigating after a McCormick Correctional officer reported she was sexually assaulted at the prison.
In a media release posted online shortly before midnight, the state Department of Correction said a female officer who was preparing to leave work Friday afternoon was forced into her office and sexually assaulted twice.
She was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Prison officials planned to move a suspect to another facility Friday night.
The State Law Enforcement Division was investigating with the assistance of the state prison system's investigative unit. The agency did not anticipate releasing additional information Friday night.
McCormick Correctional Institution, a maximum-security prison, houses close to 900 men.