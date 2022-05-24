MCI file
Prison officials say an inmate died Tuesday after he was attacked and stabbed by a group of fellow prisoners in the entrance to a living area at McCormick Correctional Institution.

The state Department of Corrections said 45-year-old Eric Lamont Washington succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital.

Washington was serving a 25-year prison sentence after being convicted on an armed robbery count in Newberry County. His projected release date was Oct. 2, 2023.

The State Law Enforcement Division and the prison system are investigating, and SCDC anticipates filing charges.

McCormick Correctional is a maximum-security prison with a population of 647 men as of Tuesday morning.

