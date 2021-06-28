A Saluda man is facing charges after a woman called deputies to report him inappropriately touching himself in front of a child, according to a report.
James Curtis Poss Jr., 50, of 601 Oliver Road, Saluda was arrested Friday and charged with indecent exposure, first-degree burglary and grand larceny.
In March, a woman went to the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office and told a deputy that she saw on home security video a man who was watching over a 2-year-old boy inappropriately touching himself, the report said. The report said the man was holding the child while apparently watching pornography.
The woman told deputies the man babysat other children as well, the report said.
The report had no details regarding any investigation leading to the burglary or grand larceny charges.