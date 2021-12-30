A Saluda man is facing carjacking and kidnapping charges after reportedly fleeing from officers who were investigating reports of a man armed with a gun.
Jacob Albert Davis, 20, of 208 Legend Drive, Saluda was arrested Wednesday night and charged with failure to stop for blue light, driving under suspension and three counts each of carjacking and kidnapping.
At about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, a Greenwood County deputy went to the parking lot of Planet Fitness to investigate a report of a man with a gun, a report said. The 911 caller told dispatchers the person was in a silver vehicle, and the deputy saw people quickly entering a silver Chevrolet Tahoe and a silver Chevrolet Cobalt as he approached.
When the deputy turned on his flashing blue lights, the Tahoe slowed and stopped while the Cobalt's driver sped off, the report said. The deputy followed the Cobalt, but the driver lost control on Towers Drive and struck a curb, deflating two of the tires. Deputies had to chase the driver, who led on foot and eventually lost track of him. Two deputies, along with Highway Patrol troopers later found the man as he was trying to steal a vehicle.
Officers later learned the man tried to steal three vehicles while fleeing from deputies, the report said. They spoke with three people who described the man trying to remove them from their vehicles by force, including someone who said the man tried to drive away in a car that contained two children and an adult.
Deputies searched the Cobalt, which had two other people in it, but found no weapons or contraband, the report said.