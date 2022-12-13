A Ridgeland woman is facing an unlawful neglect charge after authorities say a child tested positive for amphetamines in January.
Taylor Marie Cooper, 24, of 3363 Bees Creek, Ridgeland, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person on Monday.
According to an incident report, the woman gave birth while at a residence on Jan. 23, 2022 and was taken to Self Regional Medical Center. A case manager for the South Carolina Department of Social Services said the baby was born at 38 weeks gestation and that the woman had not received any prenatal care while pregnant.
The report stated the baby tested positive for amphetamines and was turned over to a family member in February after being discharged from Self Regional. Because of different medical issues, the woman remained in the hospital for six weeks and took a substantial amount of time naming the baby. After those six weeks, she checked herself out of the hospital against medical advice.
The case manager told authorities that the woman proceeded to overdose and was sent back to the hospital before going to North Carolina and eventually ending up in Bluffton. The woman asked the case manager if she would be charged because the baby tested positive for amphetamines, the report said. The case manager told her she had to report it.