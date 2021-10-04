A man was taken to the hospital after a woman reportedly hit him with her SUV, and the woman is facing a domestic violence charge, according to a report.
Kimberly Lori Green, 38, of 608 Hall Ave., Greenwood was arrested Friday and charged with high and aggravated domestic violence.
Greenwood County deputies went Friday to a Griffin Avenue location where an apparently injured man said a woman intentionally hit him with her vehicle, the report said. The man said he and the woman had been talking earlier at her residence and he left when things got heated.
While speaking with him, officers noticed his shoes had black markings consistent with tire rubber, the report said. A witness described seeing the vehicle accelerate toward the man, hitting and knocking him down. EMS staff said the man's right knee appeared twisted, and possibly dislocated, the report said.
When officers spoke with the woman, she mentioned the argument but denied hitting the man, the report said. Officers looked at her SUV, which appeared to have recent damage.