A woman called 911 for her neighbor Tuesday morning, who said a man hit her during an argument, according to a report.
Philivay Kendrell Hawkins, 24, of 207 New Market St., Greenwood was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree domestic violence.
The 911 caller said her neighbor asked her to call 911 over a man who wouldn't leave the residence, and she told police she heard them screaming and arguing, the report said. Officers spoke to the man, who said they had an argument but nothing physical happened.
The woman he was arguing with said he punched her in the face multiple times. In the report, officers noted her lip was bruised and slightly bleeding, and she had small cuts on her left hand. The fight took place in front of children, witnesses told police.
A booking photo of Hawkins was not available.