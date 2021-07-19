A Greenwood man is facing charges after witnesses said he swung his genitalia at passing traffic on Main Street, according to a report.
Stevie Charles Williams, 52, of 349 Washington Ave., Greenwood was arrested Saturday and charged with indecent exposure.
At about 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Greenwood police were called out to the stretch of South Main Street in front of Piggly Wiggly, where 911 callers said a man was pulling his genitalia out of his shorts and swinging it at passing traffic, the report said. A witness told officers the man was walking south while dancing and holding his genitals, the report said.