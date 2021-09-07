A Simpsonville man is facing a felony DUI charge after his truck hit a state Highway Patrol trooper's car head-on, according to a report.
Morris Elmer Moore Jr., 59, of 4376 Fork Shoals Road, Simpsonville was arrested Friday and charged with felony DUI.
Greenwood County deputies overheard a call Thursday that a state Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a head-on wreck on Highway 25 North near Morgan Road, the report said. Once on scene, the deputy saw a Ford F-150 with its front bumper collapsed, pressed against the collapsed bumper of a gray Chevrolet Impala.
Officers found the man driving the F-150, who appeared to be bleeding from his arms, and EMS later attended to him. A deputy spoke with the Highway Patrol lieutenant who had been in the Impala — he told the deputy he was parked in the median on Highway 25 North with blue lights on, guiding traffic around blocked lanes from another wreck further up the road, the report said.
The F-150 was in traffic and entered the median, the report said, and struck the trooper's car head-on. The trooper was able to exit his vehicle on his own and make his way up a nearby embankment.
EMS staff found an empty prescription bottle of methadone belonging to the F-150's driver, and deputies found a straw and plastic bag with white residue inside the bottle, the report said.
Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the lieutenant involved in the wreck was OK, but is out of work while recovering from the collision. The damaged patrol vehicle was taken back to the Troop Two headquarters and stored there as of Friday.