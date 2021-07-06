Three people are facing charges after Greenwood County deputies reported finding methamphetamine in the car with them during a traffic stop.
At about 10:35 p.m. Saturday, a Greenwood County deputy patrolling Bypass 25 Northeast stopped three people in a car going 45 in a 40 mph zone, according to a report. The officer saw a back seat passenger moving around a lot and saw what appeared to be a clear pipe stem in the driver's purse while talking with her.
Officers asked for permission to search the car, but the driver declined, so officers had a K9 unit come out to sniff around the car, and the dog alerted that there could be drugs inside, the report said.
While searching the car, officers found a matchbox with about 2 grams of what appeared to be meth in it, along with drug paraphernalia, the report said. The driver said the drugs belonged to the two others in the car, but one person in the back seat said the driver threw the drugs back and told them to be quiet, the report said. The other person in the back seat said the drugs didn't belong to her or the other passenger, but couldn't say who they belonged to.
Because the drugs were accessible to everyone in the car, deputies chose to arrest everyone involved. Arrested were:
- Jeffrey Allen Hutton, 48, of 337 Emerald Road N., Greenwood, charged with distribution/possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Joni Marie Kitchings, 38, of 1024 Phoenix St., Greenwood, charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Sandy Kay Tafta, 41, of 337 Emerald Road N., Greenwood, charged with distribution/possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and open container.