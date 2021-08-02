Three Greenwood men are facing charges after deputies seized more than 100 grams of methamphetamine from the car they were in, according to a report.
At about 1:30 a.m. Friday, a Greenwood County deputy patrolling Highway 72/221 East spotted a car that crossed the centerline, and stopped it. While speaking with the driver, he appeared nervous and under the influence of something, the deputy noted.
Officers brought out a dog trained to smell for drugs and the dog reportedly gave officers a sign there was something in the vehicle. This gave officers probable cause to search the car, and the report said they found 111.8 grams of a crystalline substance officers identified as meth, along with a pistol, $420 in cash, syringes, a glass pipe and a digital scale.
Neither the driver or his two passengers admitted who the drugs belonged to, so officers arrested all three.
Christopher Ryan Wright, 28, of 222 E. Laurel Ave., Greenwood; Zack Dempsey Smith, 35, of 112 Crestmont Drive, Greenwood; and Marquis Rashaun Carter, 29, of 108 Hickory Lane, Greenwood were arrested Saturday and charged with trafficking in meth and possession of a weapon during commission of a crime. Carter was also charged with giving false information to a police officer.