A Greenwood man is facing a charge after a teen girl reported he sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping over at a relative's house, according to a report.
Sethe Patrick Williams, 18, of 106 Outrigger Drive, Greenwood was arrested Saturday and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Greenwood police met with the girl at Self Regional Medical Center's emergency room. She said she was staying over at a relative's house when she and a man were the only ones left awake after others had gone to sleep. She told officers the man asked her if she'd like to watch TV in his room since they were the only ones still awake, the report said.
Once in the room, the man grabbed the girl and forced her to perform sexual acts, the report said. The girl told police she told him to stop and tried to push him off, but he overpowered her.
Afterward, others helped the girl document the scene, and officers spoke with several others who corroborated the girl's story after she was admitted to the hospital. Police collected evidence from the house the girl had slept over at to swab for DNA.