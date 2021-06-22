The man responsible for killing 29-year-old Caleb Donnelly drove up on a motorcycle to where he lived, shot him, then drove away, according to a report.
William Bryan Morgan Jr., 30, of Highway 178 South, Ninety Six was arrested Monday and booked into the Greenwood County Detention Center, where he’s awaiting a bond hearing at 10:30 a.m. today. He was caught after deputies searched for hours using dogs and ATVs to track him in a stretch of woods near where his motorcycle was found.
Greenwood County deputies were first called out in this case at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday, when a 911 caller said a man had been shot at a residence on Highway 178 South, the report said. Deputies arriving on scene heard a man shouting from behind the house that they had found the shot man.
Two men were kneeling on the ground of a utility building out back where they found Donnelly, who had several gunshot wounds, the report said. The others were escorted out and officers checked on him, finding no pulse and getting no response.
Someone from the house identified Morgan as the shooter. That person told deputies Morgan arrived on his motorcycle, drove past the main house to the utility building where Donnelly lived, and soon after multiple gunshots were heard. Morgan then rode away from the house and back onto Highway 178, the report said.
GCSO Capt. Cody Bishop said the two men had been in an argument earlier that day, which escalated to the shooting. Morgan was Donnelly’s step-father, Bishop said.
Deputies put out Morgan’s information and picture Saturday in an effort to find him, and found his motorcycle that night on Robinson Road, a dirt road off Highway 246 South. Deputies set up along the dirt road and searched the woods for hours, Sheriff Dennis Kelly said, but only spotted Morgan when he was seen walking down Highway 178 near Sandridge Church Road.