Officers arrested a Saluda man after a woman reported him pulling a gun out and insisting she have sex with him.
Rundarriis Richard Buggs, 22, of 1338 Bonham Road, Saluda was arrested Saturday and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm.
At about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Greenwood County deputies were called to the Stop-a-Minit on South Main Street, where a woman told officers she was trying to get away from a man, the report said.
She told deputies she hadn't seen the man in several years and they decided to hang out that day. While sitting in a vehicle outside of a friend's residence, the man began touching her body and kissing her.
The woman told him she didn't want things to go further, the report said, but the man got angry and said if he came to Greenwood, he was going to have sex. When the woman said he was making her uncomfortable and began calling a friend for help, the man told her she wasn't going anywhere and pulled out a handgun.
Eventually one of the woman's friends arrived and said they were going to visit someone else, the report said. The man said he was going to go with them, but they got into separate vehicles and the women drove to Stop-a-Minit because they knew it was public and police might be nearby.
The man approached the woman's friend at the gas station and told her to stay out of his business, threatening to hit her in the mouth, the report said. She said she would call the police if he did, and in response, he hit her, so she called 911.
Greenwood police pulled him over and arrested him shortly after.