A Bradley man is facing an attempted murder charge after he shot a man staying in his home with a shotgun, according to a report.
Mack Harvey Moody, 79, of 707 Reedy Creek Road, Bradley was arrested Sunday and charged with attempted murder.
At about 2:40 a.m. Sunday, Greenwood County deputies were called out to Reedy Creek Road when a woman reported the shooting. Deputies arrived to find four people sitting inside a bedroom in the residence, and one man appeared to have been shot in the lower left abdomen, the report said.
EMS took the injured man to a hospital for treatment, and a man in the kitchen told deputies he was the one who shot the man. He said the man wouldn’t leave his house, so he shot him, the report said.
A woman told deputies the injured man had been lying in bed and sleeping beside her when the resident came into the room and demanded the sleeping man leave. When the man in bed refused, the other man shot him with a .410 break-barrel shotgun, the report said.
Others in the residence wrested the gun away from him, then the assailant armed himself with a saw before others disarmed him, the report said.