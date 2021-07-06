Stoney Patch and Cannaburst gummies, Stoneo chocolate sandwich cookies, Trips Ahoy cookies and Doweedos chips — these were among the mock brands on the more than 160 unopened packages of THC edibles Greenwood police reported seizing during a traffic stop Thursday.
Tawaski Ravon Ervin, 37, of 832 Edgefield St., Greenwood was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of distribution of crack cocaine near a school, two counts of distribution of a schedule I-V substance and one count each of trafficking cocaine; trafficking marijuana; unlawful carrying of a pistol; simple possession of marijuana; possession of a weapon during commission of a crime; possession of a schedule I, II, III substance, third or subsequent offense; littering; failure to stop for blue light; and driving under suspension.
A Greenwood police officer patrolling Thursday on East Cambridge Avenue spotted a car crossing the centerline multiple times and tried to stop it, but the driver continued despite the lights and siren behind him, a report said. The car slowed on Chipley Avenue and officers saw an item from inside thrown out of the front passenger window.
Eventually the car stopped and officers detained the driver. They went to where the item was thrown out and found a bag of 40 pills identified as oxycodone, the report said. Police searched the man's car, finding:
- 165 packs of THC edibles
- A bag of about 40 grams of what appeared to be cocaine
- A 9mm pistol
- A glass jar with 11 grams of marijuana
- A prescription pill bottle with an unidentified substance in it
- Half a pill that tested positive for MDMA
The THC edibles all had brands of various snack foods, candies and cereals, the report said. The stop happened within half a mile of a school.