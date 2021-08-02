Police found a .380-caliber handgun inside a floor vent Sunday at the house where a man sparked an hourslong standoff with police while holding people against their will, according to a report.
Maurice Alfonso Morris, 39, of 6 Security Drive, Greenville was arrested Sunday and charged with breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a firearm by person convicted of violent offense.
Abbeville police were initially called out at about 2 a.m. to a Raymond Road residence, where a 911 caller said a man who lived nearby came over, asked a question and then began arguing with and threatening the people there, the report said. Witnesses described him threatening to kill people, and while some said he was armed with a gun during the argument, others said they never saw him pull a gun out — he had his hands in his pockets, the report said.
Officers went to the man's house and knocked, asking to speak with him, but got no response. Eventually someone came out from a rear door to the house and said the man was inside, armed with a gun and keeping people from leaving. This witness sneaked out while the man wasn't paying attention, they told police.
Abbeville police, with help from the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office SWAT team, formed a perimeter around the house, but the man did not come out when officers told him to. Eventually a woman came out of the house and told police the man had been waving around a handgun, but he wasn't directly threatening anyone inside. She told police the man was telling people not to leave, but he did nothing to stop her.
At about 6:30 a.m., the State Law Enforcement Division's SWAT team arrived. Another 40 minutes later a SWAT armored personnel carrier arrived, and the team got inside to approach the residence, the report said. The man surrendered after the team called out to him three times.
The man was unarmed when officers detained him, but police found the handgun inside a floor vent in a bedroom, the report said.