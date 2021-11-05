A Greenwood man and woman are facing charges after Greenwood police investigated what appeared to be a drug sale, according to a report.
Octavious Vashon Calliham, 29, of 209 Sunrise Circle, Greenwood and Okeisthya Shydai Mitchell, 27, of 1118 Florence St., Greenwood were arrested Thursday. Calliham was charged with trafficking MDMA; possession with intent to distribute schedule I-III; manufacturing, possession or distribution of a schedule II controlled substance; and failure to stop on lawful command. Mitchell was charged with simple possession of marijuana and driving under suspension.
Greenwood police were watching a Ford Focus Thursday night in the parking lot of J&R Food Mart when officers saw a man step out of a nearby Buick, approach the Ford and do what appeared to be a drug deal, the report said.
After the man returned to the Buick, both drivers started to leave. Officers followed the Buick and tried to stop it, but the car only slowed, the report said. As it neared First Street, the man got out of the front passenger seat and ran on foot toward Orange Avenue.
Officers chased the man and eventually used a Taser to stop him after he ran into a house and tried to leave through the back door, the report said. After detaining him, officers spoke with the woman who owned the house, who gave them permission to search the porch and a room of the house.
The woman who had been driving the Buick the man fled from came to the residence, where she occasionally stayed, he report said. On the porch, officers found a book bag that contained two plastic bags with multiple pills that appeared to be ecstasy.
The woman told officers the bag was hers, and officers found more bags of drugs inside a coffee can in the bag, the report said. The man told police all the drugs belonged to him, and the woman was unaware of these items.
In total, officers found 169 pills identified as ecstasy, 22 blue pills and 17 white pills, along with broken pills and powder in other bags, the report said. Officers also found nearly 30 grams of what appeared to be marijuana.