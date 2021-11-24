Greenwood police found nearly 800 MDMA pills and more than 1,800 grams of what appeared to be marijuana, according to a report.
Alex Alo Artez Morton, 37, of 613 Evans St., Greenwood was arrested Tuesday and charged with trafficking in MDMA or ecstasy; manufacture, distribute or possession of schedule I(B) and (C) and schedule II, first offense; distribution, possession with intent to distribute or manufacture schedule I-III; and three counts of distribute, sell, purchase or manufacture controlled substance within half a mile of a school or playground.
On Nov. 11, Greenwood police and drug enforcement unit agents went to a Gage Street residence to serve a search warrant. Officers forced their way in when no one inside responded, and they found there was no one inside, the report said.
In a front, right bedroom, officers found a total of 1,855 grams of a green, plant-like substance and 799 multicolored pills that tested positive for MDMA, packaged in bags of about 100 pills each. Police also reported finding more than two dozen other pills and about 3.3 grams of cocaine.
Many of the drugs were found in a room that belonged to a man who had the house's CPW account in his name, so they sought warrants for him in connection with the drugs.