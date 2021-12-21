After crashing an SUV into a ditch and being arrested, a Greenwood man tried to hide drugs under a seat in a police car, according to a report.
Robdeevis Renez Reynolds, 26, of 2113 Callison Highway, Greenwood was arrested Sunday and charged with distribution, possession with intent to distribute or manufacture of substance in schedule I-II, possession of a stolen pistol and driving under the influence.
Before 4 a.m. Sunday, a Greenwood police officer investigated a call of a suspicious vehicle and found an SUV near the intersection of Avondale Road and Lawton Street stuck in a ditch, the report said. The driver said he turned onto Avondale going too fast for conditions and swung into the ditch, the report said.
The officer smelled alcohol on the man's breath, and the man said he had a couple of drinks at a party before the wreck. Police administered field sobriety tests on the man, which showed evidence he could be intoxicated, the report said. While searching the SUV, officers found a handgun that had been reported stolen out of Georgia.
At the detention center, the man took a breath test and blew a blood alcohol content of 0.14%, above the 0.08 legal limit, the report said. After he was booked, officers searched the patrol car for any contraband and found a baggie of crushed pills tucked under the vehicle's driver-side seat, along with a digital scale and battery that had previously been in the man's pocket.
The crushed pills weighed about 16.2 grams, the report said, and officers seize $1,312 found on the man.