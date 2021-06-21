A newspaper carrier resisted speeding off after her car was shot at last week, and now a Greenwood woman is facing charges in connection with the shooting, according to a report.
Victoria Lauren Gilliard, 20, of 107 Althea St., Greenwood was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Greenwood County deputies were called out June 15 to speak with a woman on S.C. Highway 246, where officers saw her car had two bullet holes on the passenger side. The woman told deputies she was delivering newspapers on Althea Street and heard gunshots while she was making a U-turn.
She didn’t speed off to avoid drawing any more attention to herself, she told officers. After driving to a nearby convenience store, she said she checked the car and found the two bullet holes.