A child tested positive for illegal drugs at birth, and a woman is facing charges in connection with using drugs during pregnancy, according to a report.
Tori Marie Carroll, 22, of 6 Dunean St., Greenville was arrested Friday and charged with unlawful neglect to a child.
On Dec. 7, 2020, Greenwood County deputies received information from a Department of Social Services worker that a child had tested positive for methamphetamine at birth, and the mother had tested positive for amphetamines and marijuana at the time of birth, the report said.