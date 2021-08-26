A man sat and waited for police after choking a woman following an argument, according to a report.
Alvin Jerome Brown Sr., 46, of 1401 Phoenix St., Greenwood was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree domestic violence and a probation violation.
When Greenwood police arrived Tuesday evening at Phoenix Place Apartments, a woman with blood on her lips said a man started arguing with her when she came inside the apartment, the report said. She told him she wanted him to leave and she was willing to fight to get him out, and he wrapped his arm around her throat, choking her.
The woman told police she nearly lost consciousness before the man sat down and said he would wait for police.
A booking photo of Brown was not available.